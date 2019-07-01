Названы 100 лучших барабанщиков мира

Возглавляет список Джон Бонэм из Led Zeppelin, на втором месте — Кит Мун из The Who. Бронза досталась Нилу Пирту из Rush.
Четвертое место у Джиндера Бейкера из Cream, а пятое получил легендарный джазовый барабанщик Бадди Рич.
Полный список Топ-100 барабанщиков мира
100: Les Binks (Judas Priest, Priesthood)
99: Roy Haynes (Snap Crackle)
98: Karen Carpenter
97: Meg White (The White Stripes)
96: Fela Kuti
95: Kenny Clarke (Klook, The Modern Jazz Quartet)
94: Christian Vander (Magma, John Coltrane trio)
93: Giovanni Hidalgo
92: Brian Blade (The Brian Blade Fellowship)
91: Dave Clark (The Dave Clark Five)
90: Dave Weckl (Chick Corea Elektric Band, All-Star Big Band, The Dave Weckl Band)
89: James Gadson (Jackson 5, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye)
88: Phil Rudd (AC/DC)
87: Tony Thompson (Robert Palmer, Madonna)
86: Greg Errico (Weather Report, David Bowie, Santana, Grateful Dead)
85: Harvey Mason ( Barbra Streisand, James Brown, Mary J Blige, Herbie Hancock, Frank Sinatra)
84: Макс Вайнберг (Bruce Springsteen)
83: Chico Hamilton (The Gerry Mulligan Quartet, The Chico Hamilton Quintet)
82: Alan Wren (The Stone Roses)
81: Joe Morello (Dave Brubeck, E Street Band)
80: Eric Carr (KISS)
79: Dennis Davis (Max Roach, Elvin Jones, David Bowie, Stevie Wonder)
78: Glenn Kotche (Wilco, Chicago)
77: Joseph “Zigaboo” Modeliste (Little Feat, Prince, Dr John, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood)
76: John Densmore (The Doors, Ravi Shankar)
75: Russ Kunkel (Bob Dylan, Bee Gees, Linda Ronstadt, Simon&Garfunkel)
74: Bernard Purdie (James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Louis Armstrong)
73: Fred Below (Elmore James, Chuck Berry, Muddy Waters, Junior Wells, Buddy Guy, Etta James, Bo Diddley)
72: Sonny Payne (Count Basie)
71: Roger Hawkins (Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Percy Sledge)
70: Jimmy Cobb (John Coltrane, Wes Montgomery, Joe Henderson)
69: Bobby Elliott (The Hollies)
68: Tony Royster Jr (Jay Z)
67: Al Jackson, Jr (Eddie Floyd, Otis)
66: Art Taylor (Coleman Hawkins, Bud Powell, Donald Byrd)
65: Maureen Tucker (The Velvet Underground)
64: Honey Lantree (The Honeycombs)
63: Gavin Harrison (Iggy Pop, Dave Stewart, Tom Robinson, King Crimson)
62: Buddy Miles (Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Wonder, David Bowie, Muddy Waters)
61: Levon Helm
60: Tony Meehan (The Shadows)
59: DJ Fontana (Elvis Presley, Paul McCartney)
58: Papa Jo Jones (Count Basie, Lester Young)
57: Elvin Jones (The John Coltrane Quartet)
56: Carlton Barrett (Bob Marley)
55: Shelly Manne (Stan Kenton, Woody Herman, Frank Sinatra)
54: Buddy Harmon (The Grand Old Opry, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Simon&Garfunkel, Roy Orbison, Ringo Starr)
53: Earl Palmer (Fats Domino, Lloyd Price, Smiley Lewis, Eddie Cochran)
52: Jim Keltner (John Lennon, Tom Petty, Harry Nilsson, Bee Gees, Pink Floyd, Randy Newman, Carly Simon, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Pretenders, Oasis)
51: Louie Bellson (Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey, Harry James, Duke Ellington, Count Basie)
50: Jeff Porcaro (Sonny And Cher, Diana Ross, Etta James, Elton John, Robert Palmer, Bruce Springsteen)
49: Gene Krupa (Benny Goodman, Louis Prima)
48: Steve Smith (Lin Biviano Big Band, Journey, Michael Brecker, Ahmad Jamal, Bryan Adams, Mariah Carey, Savage Garden)
47: Hal Blaine (Beach Boys, Glen Campbell)
46: Max Roach (Coleman Hawkins, Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie)
45: Topper Headon (The Clash)
44: Steve Gadd (Dizzy Gillespie, Chick Corea)
43: Art Blakey
42: Bill Bruford (Yes, King Crimson, Genesis)
41: Travis Barker (Blink-182)
40: Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden, Joe Morello)
39: Alan White (Oasis, Yes, Plastic Ono Band)
38: Simon Phillips (Mick Jagger, The Who, Jeff Beck, Roxy Music, The Pretenders)
37: Billy Cobham (The Mahavishnu Orchestra)
36: Josh Freese (Guns N’ Roses, Sting, The Vandals)
35: Vinnie Paul (Pantera)
34: Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chickenfoot, The Dixie Chicks, Johnny Cash, The Avett Brothers)
33: Cozy Powell (Jeff Beck, Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, Whitesnake, Black Sabbath, Splinter Group)
32: Vinnie Colaiuta (Frank Zappa, Joni Mitchell, Barbra Streisand, Chaka Khan, Jeff Beck, Chick Corea, Herbie Hancock)
31: Amir Thompson (The Roots)
30: Aynsley Dunbar (Bluesbreakers, Jeff Beck, Champion Jack Dupree, Herbie Mann, John Lennon, Rod Stewart)
29: Janet Weiss (Sleater-Kinney, The Shins)
28: Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge, "Beck, Bogert&Appice", Rod Stewart, Pink Floyd)
27: Clyde Stubblefield (James Brown, Public Enemy)
26: Matt Cameron (Soundgarden, Pearl Jam)
25: Michael Shrieve (Santana)
24: Bill Ward (Black Sabbath, Day Of Errors)
23: Roger Taylor (Duran Duran, Queen)
22: Sheila E (The George Duke Band, Ringo Starr, Marvin Gaye, Lionel Ritchie, Diana Ross, Herbie Hancock, Prince)
21: Lars Ulrich (Metallica)
20: Tommy Aldridge (Pat Travers, Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy)
19: Mike Portnoy (Dream Theatre)
18: Alex Van Halen (Van Halen)
17: Ian Paice (Deep Purple, Whitesnake, The Gary Moore Band)
16: Benny Benjamin (The Temptations, The Miracles, Four Tops, The Supremes, Gladys Knight And The Pips, Martha And The Vandellas, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye)
15: Carl Palmer (Atomic Rooster, Asia, "Emerson, Lake And Palmer", Carl Palmer Band)
14: Mitch Mitchell (Jack Bruce, Jeff Beck, Gypsy Sun Experience)
13: Phil Collins (Genesis)
12: Ringo Starr (The Beatles)
11: Charlie Watts (The Rolling Stones, Charlie Parker, Blues Incorporated)
10: Terry Bozzio (Missing Persons, Frank Zappa)
9: Dave Grohl (Scream, Nirvana, Foo Fighters)
8: Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Grip Inc, Testament, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits)
7: Stewart Copeland (The Police)
6: Danny Carey (Tool, Adrian Belew of King Crimson, Carole King, Collide, The Wild Blue Yonder, Lusk and Melvins)
5: Buddy Rich
4: Ginger Baker (Cream, Blind Faith, Pee Wee Ellis)
3: Neil Peart (Rush)
2: Keith Moon (The Who, Jimmy Page, John Lennon)
1: John Bonham (Led Zeppelin)
