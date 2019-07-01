Названы 100 лучших барабанщиков мира

Возглавляет список Джон Бонэм из Led Zeppelin, на втором месте — Кит Мун из The Who. Бронза досталась Нилу Пирту из Rush.



Джон Бонэм из Led Zeppelin

Четвертое место у Джиндера Бейкера из Cream, а пятое получил легендарный джазовый барабанщик Бадди Рич.

Полный список Топ-100 барабанщиков мира

100: Les Binks (Judas Priest, Priesthood)

99: Roy Haynes (Snap Crackle)

98: Karen Carpenter

97: Meg White (The White Stripes)

96: Fela Kuti

95: Kenny Clarke (Klook, The Modern Jazz Quartet)

94: Christian Vander (Magma, John Coltrane trio)

93: Giovanni Hidalgo

92: Brian Blade (The Brian Blade Fellowship)

91: Dave Clark (The Dave Clark Five)

90: Dave Weckl (Chick Corea Elektric Band, All-Star Big Band, The Dave Weckl Band)

89: James Gadson (Jackson 5, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye)

88: Phil Rudd (AC/DC)

87: Tony Thompson (Robert Palmer, Madonna)

86: Greg Errico (Weather Report, David Bowie, Santana, Grateful Dead)

85: Harvey Mason ( Barbra Streisand, James Brown, Mary J Blige, Herbie Hancock, Frank Sinatra)

84: Макс Вайнберг (Bruce Springsteen)

83: Chico Hamilton (The Gerry Mulligan Quartet, The Chico Hamilton Quintet)

82: Alan Wren (The Stone Roses)

81: Joe Morello (Dave Brubeck, E Street Band)

80: Eric Carr (KISS)

79: Dennis Davis (Max Roach, Elvin Jones, David Bowie, Stevie Wonder)

78: Glenn Kotche (Wilco, Chicago)

77: Joseph “Zigaboo” Modeliste (Little Feat, Prince, Dr John, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood)

76: John Densmore (The Doors, Ravi Shankar)

75: Russ Kunkel (Bob Dylan, Bee Gees, Linda Ronstadt, Simon&Garfunkel)

74: Bernard Purdie (James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Louis Armstrong)

73: Fred Below (Elmore James, Chuck Berry, Muddy Waters, Junior Wells, Buddy Guy, Etta James, Bo Diddley)

72: Sonny Payne (Count Basie)

71: Roger Hawkins (Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Percy Sledge)

70: Jimmy Cobb (John Coltrane, Wes Montgomery, Joe Henderson)

69: Bobby Elliott (The Hollies)

68: Tony Royster Jr (Jay Z)

67: Al Jackson, Jr (Eddie Floyd, Otis)

66: Art Taylor (Coleman Hawkins, Bud Powell, Donald Byrd)

65: Maureen Tucker (The Velvet Underground)

64: Honey Lantree (The Honeycombs)

63: Gavin Harrison (Iggy Pop, Dave Stewart, Tom Robinson, King Crimson)

62: Buddy Miles (Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Wonder, David Bowie, Muddy Waters)

61: Levon Helm

60: Tony Meehan (The Shadows)

59: DJ Fontana (Elvis Presley, Paul McCartney)

58: Papa Jo Jones (Count Basie, Lester Young)

57: Elvin Jones (The John Coltrane Quartet)

56: Carlton Barrett (Bob Marley)

55: Shelly Manne (Stan Kenton, Woody Herman, Frank Sinatra)

54: Buddy Harmon (The Grand Old Opry, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Simon&Garfunkel, Roy Orbison, Ringo Starr)

53: Earl Palmer (Fats Domino, Lloyd Price, Smiley Lewis, Eddie Cochran)

52: Jim Keltner (John Lennon, Tom Petty, Harry Nilsson, Bee Gees, Pink Floyd, Randy Newman, Carly Simon, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Pretenders, Oasis)

51: Louie Bellson (Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey, Harry James, Duke Ellington, Count Basie)

50: Jeff Porcaro (Sonny And Cher, Diana Ross, Etta James, Elton John, Robert Palmer, Bruce Springsteen)

49: Gene Krupa (Benny Goodman, Louis Prima)

48: Steve Smith (Lin Biviano Big Band, Journey, Michael Brecker, Ahmad Jamal, Bryan Adams, Mariah Carey, Savage Garden)

47: Hal Blaine (Beach Boys, Glen Campbell)

46: Max Roach (Coleman Hawkins, Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie)

45: Topper Headon (The Clash)

44: Steve Gadd (Dizzy Gillespie, Chick Corea)

43: Art Blakey

42: Bill Bruford (Yes, King Crimson, Genesis)

41: Travis Barker (Blink-182)

40: Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden, Joe Morello)

39: Alan White (Oasis, Yes, Plastic Ono Band)

38: Simon Phillips (Mick Jagger, The Who, Jeff Beck, Roxy Music, The Pretenders)

37: Billy Cobham (The Mahavishnu Orchestra)

36: Josh Freese (Guns N’ Roses, Sting, The Vandals)

35: Vinnie Paul (Pantera)

34: Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chickenfoot, The Dixie Chicks, Johnny Cash, The Avett Brothers)

33: Cozy Powell (Jeff Beck, Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, Whitesnake, Black Sabbath, Splinter Group)

32: Vinnie Colaiuta (Frank Zappa, Joni Mitchell, Barbra Streisand, Chaka Khan, Jeff Beck, Chick Corea, Herbie Hancock)

31: Amir Thompson (The Roots)

30: Aynsley Dunbar (Bluesbreakers, Jeff Beck, Champion Jack Dupree, Herbie Mann, John Lennon, Rod Stewart)

29: Janet Weiss (Sleater-Kinney, The Shins)

28: Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge, "Beck, Bogert&Appice", Rod Stewart, Pink Floyd)

27: Clyde Stubblefield (James Brown, Public Enemy)

26: Matt Cameron (Soundgarden, Pearl Jam)

25: Michael Shrieve (Santana)

24: Bill Ward (Black Sabbath, Day Of Errors)

23: Roger Taylor (Duran Duran, Queen)

22: Sheila E (The George Duke Band, Ringo Starr, Marvin Gaye, Lionel Ritchie, Diana Ross, Herbie Hancock, Prince)

21: Lars Ulrich (Metallica)

20: Tommy Aldridge (Pat Travers, Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy)

19: Mike Portnoy (Dream Theatre)

18: Alex Van Halen (Van Halen)

17: Ian Paice (Deep Purple, Whitesnake, The Gary Moore Band)

16: Benny Benjamin (The Temptations, The Miracles, Four Tops, The Supremes, Gladys Knight And The Pips, Martha And The Vandellas, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye)

15: Carl Palmer (Atomic Rooster, Asia, "Emerson, Lake And Palmer", Carl Palmer Band)

14: Mitch Mitchell (Jack Bruce, Jeff Beck, Gypsy Sun Experience)

13: Phil Collins (Genesis)

12: Ringo Starr (The Beatles)

11: Charlie Watts (The Rolling Stones, Charlie Parker, Blues Incorporated)

10: Terry Bozzio (Missing Persons, Frank Zappa)

9: Dave Grohl (Scream, Nirvana, Foo Fighters)

8: Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Grip Inc, Testament, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits)

7: Stewart Copeland (The Police)

6: Danny Carey (Tool, Adrian Belew of King Crimson, Carole King, Collide, The Wild Blue Yonder, Lusk and Melvins)

5: Buddy Rich

4: Ginger Baker (Cream, Blind Faith, Pee Wee Ellis)

3: Neil Peart (Rush)

2: Keith Moon (The Who, Jimmy Page, John Lennon)

1: John Bonham (Led Zeppelin)