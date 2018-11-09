Muse выпустил новый альбом Simulation Theory

Британская рок-группа Muse выпустила новый альбом Simulation Theory, который стал восьмым в дискографии группы.

Диск вышел в версиях: Винил, Super Deluxe, Deluxe CD и Standard CD.

Standard CD содержит 11 треков, Deluxe-версия дополнена пятью бонус-треками. Super Deluxe-версия дополнена 10-ю дополнительными бонус-треками и 20-ти страничным буклетом.

Simulation Theory

Трек-лист:

1. Algorithm
2. The Dark Side
3. Pressure
4. Propaganda
5. Break It To Me
6. Something Human
7. Thought Contagion
8. Get Up and Fight
9. Blockades
10. Dig Down
11. The Void

Deluxe
12. Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version)
13. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version)
14. Propaganda (Acoustic)
15. Something Human (Acoustic)
16. Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version)

Одновременно с релизом нового альбома группа презентовала клип на песню Algorithm.

