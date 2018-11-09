Muse выпустил новый альбом Simulation Theory

Диск вышел в версиях: Винил, Super Deluxe, Deluxe CD и Standard CD.

Standard CD содержит 11 треков, Deluxe-версия дополнена пятью бонус-треками. Super Deluxe-версия дополнена 10-ю дополнительными бонус-треками и 20-ти страничным буклетом.

Трек-лист:

1. Algorithm

2. The Dark Side

3. Pressure

4. Propaganda

5. Break It To Me

6. Something Human

7. Thought Contagion

8. Get Up and Fight

9. Blockades

10. Dig Down

11. The Void

Deluxe

12. Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version)

13. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version)

14. Propaganda (Acoustic)

15. Something Human (Acoustic)

16. Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version)

Одновременно с релизом нового альбома группа презентовала клип на песню Algorithm.