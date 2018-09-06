Редкие записи Queen войдут в саундтрек к «Богемской рапсодии»

Релиз саундтрека состоится 19 октября. Альбом, состоящий из 22 треков, будет выпущен на CD и в цифровом формате.

В трек-лист войдет новая запись Doing All Right в исполнении Брайана Мэя и Роджера Тейлора совместно с вокалистом Тимом Стаффеллом. Стаффелл пел в команде Smile, предшествовавшей созданию группы Queen.

Фильм «Богемианская рапсодия» выходит 2 ноября.

Трек-лист:

1. “20th Century Fox Theme”

2. “Somebody to Love”

3. “Doing All Right … revisited” (Performed by Smile)

4. “Keep Yourself Alive” (Live at the Rainbow)

5. “Killer Queen”

6. “Fat Bottomed Girls” (Live in Paris)

7. “Bohemian Rhapsody”

8. “Now I’m Here” (Live at the Hammersmith Odeon)

9. “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”

10. “Love of My Life” (Rock in Rio)

11. “We Will Rock You” (Movie Mix)

12. “Another One Bites the Dust”

13. “I Want to Break Free”

14. “Under Pressure” (Performed by Queen & David Bowie)

15. “Who Wants to Live Forever”

16. “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Live Aid)

17. “Radio Ga Ga” (live Aid)

18. “Ay-Oh” (Live Aid)

19. “Hammer to Fall” (Live Aid)

20. “We Are the Champions” (Live Aid)

21. “Don’t Stop Me Now … revisited”

22. “The Show Must Go On”