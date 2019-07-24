Гранде, Свифт и Эйлиш лидируют по номинациям MTV Video Music Awards 2019

3-9 июня 2019

❶ Billie Eilish - Bad Guy② Meduza feat. Goodboys - Piece Of Your Heart③ Артур Пирожков - Зацепила④ Maruv - Siren Song⑤ Ленинград - Кабриолет⑥ Mabel - Don’t Call Me Up⑦ Calvin Harris & Rag`n`Bone Man - Giant⑧ Denis First & Reznikov & Bright Sparks - Shameless⑨ Drenchill feat. Indiiana - Freed From Desire⑩ Artik & Asti feat. Artem Kacher - Грустный дэнс

