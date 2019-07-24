Гранде, Свифт и Эйлиш лидируют по номинациям MTV Video Music Awards 2019

Сразу по 10 номинаций MTV Video Music Awards 2019 у Арианы Гранде и Тейлор Свифт, и 9 номинаций - у новой звезды Билли Эйлиш.

У Lil Nas X - 8 номинаций. В этом году на премии представлена новая номинация Best K-pop. Церемония VMA 2019 состоится в Prudential Center в Нью-Джерси 26 августа.

Фавориты MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Полный список номинаций:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

  • 21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot" – Slaughter Gang LLC/Epic Records
  • Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records
  • Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records
  • Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
  • Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Cardi B – Atlantic Records
  • Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
  • Ariana Grande – Republic Records
  • Halsey – Capitol Records
  • Jonas Brothers – Republic Records
  • Shawn Mendes– Island Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

  • Drake – "In My Feelings" – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records
  • Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records
  • Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records
  • Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" – Interscope Records
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
  • Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records

BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell®

  • Ava Max – Atlantic Records
  • Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
  • H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records
  • Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
  • Lizzo – Atlantic Records
  • ROSALÍA – Columbia Records

BEST COLLABORATION

  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
  • Lady Gaga&Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" – Interscope Records
  • Shawn Mendes&Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records
  • Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records
  • Ed Sheeran&Justin Bieber – "I Don’t Care" – Atlantic Records
  • BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Bazzi – Atlantic Records
  • CNCO – RCA Records
  • Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
  • H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records
  • Lauv – LAUV/AWAL
  • Lizzo – Atlantic Records

BEST POP

  • 5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier" – Interscope Records
  • Cardi B&Bruno Mars – "Please Me" – Atlantic Records
  • Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records
  • Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records
  • Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records
  • Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records
  • Khalid - "Talk" - RCA Records

BEST HIP HOP

  • 2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World" – 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam
  • 21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot" – Slaughter Gang LLC/Epic Records
  • Cardi B – "Money" – Atlantic Records
  • DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle&John Legend – "Higher" – We The Best/Epic Records
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
  • Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE" – Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack

BEST R&B

  • Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music
  • Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer" – RCA Records
  • H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could’ve Been" – MBK/RCA Records
  • Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man" – RCA Records
  • Ella Mai – "Trip" – 10 Summers/Interscope Records
  • Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves" – Keep Cool/RCA Records

BEST K-POP

  • BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records
  • BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love" – YG Entertainment/Interscope Records
  • Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love" – Epic Records
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat&Dog" – Republic Records
  • NCT 127 – "Regular" – SM Entertainment
  • EXO – "Tempo" – SM Entertainment

BEST LATIN

  • Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto" – Universal Music Latino
  • Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA" – OVO Sound/Warner Records
  • benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can’t Get Enough" – NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
  • Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma" – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
  • Maluma – "Mala Mía" – Sony Music US Latin
  • ROSALÍA&J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Columbia Records

BEST DANCE

  • The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine" – Disruptor/Columbia Records
  • Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo" – Big Beat/Atlantic Records
  • DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna&Cardi B – "Taki Taki" – DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/Geffen
  • David Guetta, Bebe Rexha&J Balvin – "Say My Name" – Big Beat/Atlantic Records
  • Marshmello&Bastille – "Happier" – Capitol Records
  • Silk City&Dua Lipa ft. Diplo&Mark Ronson– "Electricity" – Columbia Records

BEST ROCK

  • The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It" – Dirty Hit/Interscope Records
  • Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick" – Island Records
  • Imagine Dragons – "Natural" – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records
  • Lenny Kravitz – "Low" – BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.
  • Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes" – Elektra Music Group
  • twenty one pilots – "My Blood" – Elektra Music Group

VIDEO FOR GOOD

  • Halsey – "Nightmare" – Capitol Records
  • The Killers – "Land of the Free" – Island
  • Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train" – Interscope Records
  • John Legend – "Preach" – Columbia Records
  • Lil Dicky – "Earth" – Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMG
  • Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records

BEST DIRECTION

  • Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
  • FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang
  • Ariana Grande – "thank you, next" – Republic Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records – Directed by Calmatic
  • LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Directed by Dano Cerny
  • Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Directed by Drew Kirsch&Taylor Swift

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

  • Billie Eilish – "when the party’s over" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo
  • FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog
  • Ariana Grande – "God is a Woman" – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova&Rebecca Rice for Mathematic
  • DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us" – We The Best/Epic Records – Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi
  • LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer
  • Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier&Lucas Salton for BUF VFX

BEST EDITING

  • Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Editing by Elias Talbot
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Record – Editing by Calmatic
  • Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Editing by Billie Eilish
  • Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Republic Records – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis&Taylor Walsh
  • Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
  • Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Editing by Jarrett Fijal

BEST ART DIRECTION

  • BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
  • Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Republic Records – Art Direction by John Richoux
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Christian Zollenkopf for Prettybird
  • Shawn Mendes&Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
  • Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
  • Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It" – Warner Records & Def Jam Music Group – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

  • FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne
  • ROSALÍA&J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
  • LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Ryan Heffington
  • Shawn Mendes&Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv
  • Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles
  • BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Rie Hata

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Cinematography by Elias Talbot
  • Billie Eilish – "hostage" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Pau Castejon
  • Ariana Grande – "thank you, next" – Republic Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
  • Shawn Mendes&Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
  • Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton
  • Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides

