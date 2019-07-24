Гранде, Свифт и Эйлиш лидируют по номинациям MTV Video Music Awards 2019

У Lil Nas X - 8 номинаций. В этом году на премии представлена новая номинация Best K-pop. Церемония VMA 2019 состоится в Prudential Center в Нью-Джерси 26 августа.
Полный список номинаций:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- 21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot" – Slaughter Gang LLC/Epic Records
- Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records
- Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Cardi B – Atlantic Records
- Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Ariana Grande – Republic Records
- Halsey – Capitol Records
- Jonas Brothers – Republic Records
- Shawn Mendes– Island Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Drake – "In My Feelings" – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records
- Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records
- Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" – Interscope Records
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records
BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell®
- Ava Max – Atlantic Records
- Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records
- Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
- Lizzo – Atlantic Records
- ROSALÍA – Columbia Records
BEST COLLABORATION
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
- Lady Gaga&Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" – Interscope Records
- Shawn Mendes&Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records
- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records
- Ed Sheeran&Justin Bieber – "I Don’t Care" – Atlantic Records
- BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Bazzi – Atlantic Records
- CNCO – RCA Records
- Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records
- Lauv – LAUV/AWAL
- Lizzo – Atlantic Records
BEST POP
- 5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier" – Interscope Records
- Cardi B&Bruno Mars – "Please Me" – Atlantic Records
- Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records
- Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records
- Khalid - "Talk" - RCA Records
BEST HIP HOP
- 2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World" – 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam
- 21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot" – Slaughter Gang LLC/Epic Records
- Cardi B – "Money" – Atlantic Records
- DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle&John Legend – "Higher" – We The Best/Epic Records
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
- Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE" – Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack
BEST R&B
- Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music
- Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer" – RCA Records
- H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could’ve Been" – MBK/RCA Records
- Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man" – RCA Records
- Ella Mai – "Trip" – 10 Summers/Interscope Records
- Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves" – Keep Cool/RCA Records
BEST K-POP
- BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records
- BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love" – YG Entertainment/Interscope Records
- Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love" – Epic Records
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat&Dog" – Republic Records
- NCT 127 – "Regular" – SM Entertainment
- EXO – "Tempo" – SM Entertainment
BEST LATIN
- Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto" – Universal Music Latino
- Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA" – OVO Sound/Warner Records
- benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can’t Get Enough" – NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
- Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma" – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Maluma – "Mala Mía" – Sony Music US Latin
- ROSALÍA&J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Columbia Records
BEST DANCE
- The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine" – Disruptor/Columbia Records
- Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo" – Big Beat/Atlantic Records
- DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna&Cardi B – "Taki Taki" – DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/Geffen
- David Guetta, Bebe Rexha&J Balvin – "Say My Name" – Big Beat/Atlantic Records
- Marshmello&Bastille – "Happier" – Capitol Records
- Silk City&Dua Lipa ft. Diplo&Mark Ronson– "Electricity" – Columbia Records
BEST ROCK
- The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It" – Dirty Hit/Interscope Records
- Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick" – Island Records
- Imagine Dragons – "Natural" – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records
- Lenny Kravitz – "Low" – BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.
- Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes" – Elektra Music Group
- twenty one pilots – "My Blood" – Elektra Music Group
VIDEO FOR GOOD
- Halsey – "Nightmare" – Capitol Records
- The Killers – "Land of the Free" – Island
- Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train" – Interscope Records
- John Legend – "Preach" – Columbia Records
- Lil Dicky – "Earth" – Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMG
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records
BEST DIRECTION
- Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
- FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang
- Ariana Grande – "thank you, next" – Republic Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records – Directed by Calmatic
- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Directed by Dano Cerny
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Directed by Drew Kirsch&Taylor Swift
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Billie Eilish – "when the party’s over" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo
- FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog
- Ariana Grande – "God is a Woman" – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova&Rebecca Rice for Mathematic
- DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us" – We The Best/Epic Records – Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi
- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer
- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier&Lucas Salton for BUF VFX
BEST EDITING
- Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Editing by Elias Talbot
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Record – Editing by Calmatic
- Billie Eilish – "bad guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Editing by Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Republic Records – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis&Taylor Walsh
- Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Editing by Jarrett Fijal
BEST ART DIRECTION
- BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
- Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Republic Records – Art Direction by John Richoux
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Christian Zollenkopf for Prettybird
- Shawn Mendes&Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
- Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
- Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It" – Warner Records & Def Jam Music Group – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
- FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne
- ROSALÍA&J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
- LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Ryan Heffington
- Shawn Mendes&Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv
- Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles
- BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Rie Hata
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Cinematography by Elias Talbot
- Billie Eilish – "hostage" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Pau Castejon
- Ariana Grande – "thank you, next" – Republic Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
- Shawn Mendes&Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
- Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton
- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides
